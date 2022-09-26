THE RECORD

Puram honored for research on head and neck cancer

Puram

Sidharth V. Puram, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of otolaryngology and director of the Division of Head and Neck Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2022 Clinical Scientist Development Award from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

He is one of 16 early-career physician-scientists recognized for clinical research likely to have a strong impact on human health, including the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease. The award also supports young scientists as they transition to independent research careers.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Puram honored for research on head and neck cancer

