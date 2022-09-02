THE RECORD

Ramani named fellow of Electrochemical Society

By Beth Miller

Vijay Ramani, the Roma B. and Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, has been named a fellow of the Electrochemical Society (ECS). 

Headshot of Vijay Ramani
Ramani

Ramani, also a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering and the university’s vice provost for graduate education and international affairs, was among 15 new members of the 2022 Class of ECS Fellows. The designation recognizes advanced individual technological contributions to the fields of electrochemistry and solid-state science and technology and for service to the society. The society elects no more than 15 fellows each year from its 8,000 members; only about 400 fellows have been named since the inception of the fellows program more than 30 years ago. 

Ramani’s research focuses on electrochemical engineering, materials science and renewable energy technologies, with an emphasis on electrochemical energy conversion and storage.

