Search committee appointed for government relations leader

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Provost Beverly Wendland have appointed a 10-member committee to identify candidates for the position of vice chancellor for government and community relations at Washington University in St. Louis.

Pam Lokken retired from that position Sept. 2 after 30 years of service.

Brookings Hall

Rose Windmiller, associate vice chancellor for government relations and for St. Louis college readiness initiatives, is serving as interim vice chancellor for government and community relations during the transition.

“It’s critical that we find the right person for this vital role in managing the university’s government and community relations efforts as we work to advance important initiatives, navigate emerging issues and engage with public officials at the local, state and federal levels,” Martin said. “I’m grateful to Rose Windmiller for stepping in as interim vice chancellor, and I appreciate the leadership of Monica Allen and all of the search committee in helping us identify our next leader in this key area.”

Monica Allen, vice chancellor and general counsel, will serve as chair of the search committee. Other members of the committee are:

Blackford Brauer, president of Hunter Engineering Co.

Julie Flory, vice chancellor for marketing and communications

Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs

Amy Kweskin, executive vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer

Sue McCollum, chief executive officer of Eagle Brands Sales and Double Eagle Distributing

Mary McKay, vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives in the Office of the Provost

Paul Scheel, vice chancellor for clinical affairs, School of Medicine

Gary Silverman, Harriet B. Spoehrer Professor of Pediatrics, School of Medicine

Joseph Wayland, executive vice president and general counsel of property and casualty insurance company Chubb Limited

Rebecca Brown, vice chancellor and chief of staff to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, will assist the committee in the search.