THE RECORD

Support program for tenure-track Danforth Campus faculty extended

By Amanda Young

The Office of the Provost at Washington University in St. Louis is extending its program to support Danforth Campus tenure-track and tenured faculty whose work has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to offset the pandemic’s impact on research, scholarship, creative activity, and promotion, the program provides opportunities for course releases as well as research and publication grants ranging from $6,000 to $50,000.

Applications for the 2022-23 year are due by Oct. 17, and awardees will be notified in mid-November. For more information about the program, visit the provost’s webpage.

In addition, the provost’s office is sponsoring writing retreats, mentorship programs for early-career tenure-track and mid-career faculty, as well as opportunities for faculty to participate in the National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity Faculty Success Program.

