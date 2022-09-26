The View From Here 09.26.22

Raymond E. Arvidson, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor Emeritus, delivers the public lecture “My 50 Years Exploring Mars,” hosted by Arts & Sciences Sept. 7 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A drone captures a beautiful sunset on the Danforth Campus Aug. 27. (Photo: Jake Huber/Washington University)
First-year students tour Cherokee Street, a creative center of commerce and culture in St. Louis, as part of the Bear Beginnings Fall Welcome Aug. 26. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Faculty, staff and students from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts gathered for a back-to-school social. Attendees enjoyed popsicles from Pete’s Pops on Sept. 1 in Jordan Plaza. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Heather Heidbreder (left) and Nour Fuqa play a game of cornhole Sept. 1 in Jordan Plaza during the Sam Fox School’s back-to-school social. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A reception is held for the Weil Project Wall installation, “FIELD-STATION,” hosted by the Sam Fox School’s College of Architecture. WashU alumnus Daniel Jacobs and Brittany Utting, of the firm HOME-OFFICE, recently completed the installation and spoke at the Sept. 8 event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Sam Fox School graduate architecture students turn a parking space on Delmar Boulevard into a pop-up park for American Society of Landscape Architects’ Park(ing) Day Sept. 16. The park featured various outdoor games. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Graduate students Bowen Chai (left) and Margaux Elliott play a game of oversized Jenga during the American Society of Landscape Architects’ Park(ing) Day in the Delmar Loop Sept. 16. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University
Sung Ho Kim (right), an architecture professor, reviews projects created during the class “Dynamic Materialism and Urbanism” Sept. 14 in the Weil Hall gallery space. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
