University adopts Handshake to connect students to jobs, internships

By Diane Toroian Keaggy

Washington University in St. Louis has partnered with Handshake, a career management platform, to better help students and alumni discover new career paths and find jobs and internships.

A replacement for CAREERlink, Handshake enables users to schedule interviews for jobs and internships on campus; stay connected with peers and job-related news; navigate upcoming employer events on campus; and register for career fairs and events. 

“Handshake is a powerful platform that offers WashU students and alumni much broader exposure to internship and job opportunities at  top companies and organizations all over the world,” said Rebekah Paré, associate vice chancellor for career development and education. “Through Handshake, employers will be able to review students’ and alumni’s profiles and directly invite them to apply for specific internships and jobs.”

University departments are encouraged to create Handshake accounts and to post opportunities, including for work-study positions. University hiring managers with questions may email hiretalent@wustl.edu.

Students and alumni may build an account at Handshake. Career services staff are available to help students develop their profiles and utilize the platform. More than 1,400 universities use Handshake to connect its community to more than 650,000 employers.

