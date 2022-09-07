By Erika Ebsworth-Goold

Washington University in St. Louis is included in a report released Sept. 7 by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Association, ranking it among the top 100 universities worldwide granted U.S. patents in 2020.

WashU moved up five spots from 2021 rankings to 38th on the list, which has been compiled annually since 2013. The full report is available on the NAI website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University adopts Handshake to connect students to jobs, internships

CRE2 to offer grants for new, updated courses

University establishes flood crisis fund for employees, students

Notables

McKelvey joins Argonne, others, to study urban climate change

University again named to top 100 patent list

Sullivan receives Rising Star Award

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

New practical method of producing Airy beams could enhance ultrasound

Restoring movement after spinal cord injury focus of new research

Water-based gel to be tested as dressing for diabetic wounds

The View From Here

08.17.22

08.10.22

7.27.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20