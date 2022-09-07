University again named to top 100 patent list

Washington University in St. Louis is included in a report released Sept. 7 by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Association, ranking it among the top 100 universities worldwide granted U.S. patents in 2020.

WashU moved up five spots from 2021 rankings to 38th on the list, which has been compiled annually since 2013. The full report is available on the NAI website.