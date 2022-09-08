THE RECORD

Women’s Society seeks student proposals for funding

The Women’s Society of Washington University funding committee invites undergraduate students to submit funding requests for student-led projects.

The society aims to support the educational, cultural and community outreach efforts that enhance the experiences and quality of life for members of the Washington University community.

The deadline is Oct. 19. Learn about submission guidelines and apply on the society’s Student and Project Support webpage.

