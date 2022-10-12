Department of Medicine names diversity, equity leaders

Felicia Gomez, Jesus Jimenez and José Sáenz, all at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been appointed to diversity, equity and inclusion leadership positions in the school’s Department of Medicine.

Jimenez, MD, PhD, has been appointed director for diversity, equity and inclusion for fellows and postdoctoral trainees in the Department of Medicine. Jimenez previously was part of the Physician Scientist Training Program at Washington University, where he completed an internal medicine residency, cardiology and cardio-oncology fellowships and postdoctoral training. In 2021, he joined the faculty as an instructor in medicine.

Gomez, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine, has been appointed co-director for the newly established URiM post-baccalaureate program for the Oliver Langenberg Physician Scientist Training Program (PSTP) in the Department of Medicine. Gomez completed postdoctoral fellowships in both genetic epidemiology and in cancer genomics at Washington University, and in 2021, she graduated from the university’s Teaching Scholars Program.

Sáenz, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine, also has been appointed as co-director for the URiM post-baccalaureate program for the PSTP. Sáenz joined WashU’s Medical Scientist Training Program, where he completed his medical degree and doctorate training.

