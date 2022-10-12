THE RECORD

Department of Medicine names diversity, equity leaders

Felicia Gomez, Jesus Jimenez and José Sáenz, all at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been appointed to diversity, equity and inclusion leadership positions in the school’s Department of Medicine.

Jimenez, MD, PhD, has been appointed director for diversity, equity and inclusion for fellows and postdoctoral trainees in the Department of Medicine. Jimenez previously was part of the Physician Scientist Training Program at Washington University, where he completed an internal medicine residency, cardiology and cardio-oncology fellowships and postdoctoral training. In 2021, he joined the faculty as an instructor in medicine.  

Gomez, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine, has been appointed co-director for the newly established URiM post-baccalaureate program for the Oliver Langenberg Physician Scientist Training Program (PSTP) in the Department of Medicine. Gomez completed postdoctoral fellowships in both genetic epidemiology and in cancer genomics at Washington University, and in 2021, she graduated from the university’s Teaching Scholars Program. 

Sáenz, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine, also has been appointed as co-director for the URiM post-baccalaureate program for the PSTP. Sáenz joined WashU’s Medical Scientist Training Program, where he completed his medical degree and doctorate training. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominations sought for William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award

Take part in Active Transportation Month activities

Strategic vision kickoff events scheduled

Notables

WashU hosts the Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium

HomeGrownSTL wins Social Justice Innovation Award

Department of Medicine names diversity, equity leaders

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

NIH grant supports Jha’s work on ethics of AI in imaging

Carlson to study neuroplasticity, behavioral evolution

Engineering faculty collaborate on yeast research

The View From Here

10.10.22

10.03.22

09.26.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20