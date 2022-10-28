Kannampallil to study physician workload, burnout and patient safety

Thomas Kannampallil has received a five-year, $2 million grant to study physician burnout and workload, and their effects on patient safety. The grant, from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, will fund a multisite study — at Washington University School of Medicine, Stanford University and University of Colorado — using electronic health records to detect physician burnout and patient outcomes.
Kannampallil is an associate professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine, and of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering. He also is the director of acute care innovation in the Department of Anesthesiology and the associate chief research information officer for the School of Medicine.
