Klemm-Kafel leads workshop on inclusivity in legal education

Desiree Klemm-Kafel, an assistant director of disability resources at Washington University in St. Louis, presented a workshop at a symposium hosted by City University of New York’s School of Law, “Coalition Building and Intersectionality in Legal Education.”

Klemm-Kafel

The workshop, titled “The Legal Education and Bridging Gaps for First Generation Students & Students with Disabilities,” explored how to increase opportunities for historically marginalized students, including first-generation college students and disabled students, and how to create a sense of belonging in legal education. Klemm-Kafel is passionate about this topic because of her experience navigating pathways into the legal profession as a first-generation disabled individual.

The symposium was a collaboration between the Law School Anti-Racism Consortium, a coalition of 10 New York-based law schools, and the Reaffirming Individuals Supporting Education Alliance. It took place Sept. 30 in New York.

Klemm-Kafel joined Disability Resources in November. She works with faculty and campus partners to ensure that disabled students have inclusive and equitable experiences. A licensed attorney, she also serves as the department liaison with Washington University’s School of Law.

Disability Resources advocates for the equitable access and inclusion of disabled students and is responsible for determining and coordinating accommodations for disabled students at WashU.