Open enrollment for 2023 benefits begins Nov. 1

Open enrollment to change or re-enroll for 2023 benefits, such as health insurance, for Washington University faculty, staff and trainees will take place Nov. 1-16. Selections can be made online through Workday.

WashU offers employees a host of resources and programs to support their physical, emotional and financial health. To learn more about available benefits, view the benefits guide, or access Workday enrollment resources, visit the Open Enrollment website, where you also will be able to access a virtual benefits counselor.