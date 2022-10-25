Review latest information security policies

The Washington University in St. Louis Office of Information Security (OIS) has completed its 2022 update of information security policies. OIS regularly reviews policies and monitors information systems to keep users and their data secure.
Review new and existing policies on the Information Security website.
To raise awareness about information security, OIS hosts Cybersecurity Awareness Month each October, offering events, activities and resources in support of online safety.
