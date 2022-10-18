THE RECORD

Ribeiro Pereira wins Young Investigator Award

Ribeiro Pereira

Patrícia M. Ribeiro Pereira, an assistant professor of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the 2022 Young Investigator Award from the Cancer Research Foundation.

The award is a two-year $100,000 grant intended to help promising early-career cancer scientists build a primary dataset and lay the groundwork for larger projects. Ribeiro Pereira uses molecular imaging to show how cancer cells become inaccessible to antibody therapies by drawing in the proteins these therapies target. Her project aims to temporally control the way cancer cells internalize the targets, thus making therapies more effective.

Read more on Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology’s website.

