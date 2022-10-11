Schreiber honored for cancer immunotherapy research

Schreiber

Robert D. Schreiber, the Andrew M. and Jane M. Bursky Distinguished Professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2023 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award from the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. He joins three other scientists recognized by the society this year for outstanding contributions to the field of cancer immunotherapy.

Schreiber, who is also the director of the Andrew M. and Jane M. Bursky Center for Human Immunology and Immunotherapy Programs at Washington University, will receive his award and deliver the Richard V. Smalley Memorial Lectureship in November 2023 at the society’s annual meeting in San Diego.

