Student Briceño joins in Hispanic Heritage Foundation events

Nicole Briceño, a first-year student studying both business and computer science at Washington University in St. Louis, attended the National LOFT (Latinos on Fast Track) Leadership Institute Open Space Summit and the 35th Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Washington, D.C., Sept. 26 and 27.

Briceño pauses at the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Washington. (Courtesy photo)

There, Briceño heard from Latino appointees in the Biden administration, met prominent figures such as Julie Chávez Rodriguez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and granddaughter of civil rights and labor activist Cesar Chávez, and connected with college students from across the country through open summit discussions.

Briceño, a student in both the Olin Business School and the McKelvey School of Engineering, was part of the LOFT Leadership Institute this summer. Led by Trinity University and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the program allows students to learn about leadership, community-building, networking, social impact and culture in the professional world. Briceño is also a Hispanic Heritage Foundation Youth Awardee.