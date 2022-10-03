The View From Here 10.03.22

Members of the St. Louis Symphony, under the direction of Darwin Aquino, perform outside Sept. 12 on the South 40. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
As part of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Community Partnerships program, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performed Sept. 12 on the South 40 along with WashU student musicians. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
A violinist plays during a special collaboration between the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and WashU music students Sept. 12 near the Bear’s Den. The evening ended in a side-by-side performance. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Michelle Oyen, director of the new Center for Women’s Health Engineering and associate professor of biomedical engineering, speaks Sept. 22 at the center’s launch event at the McKelvey School of Engineering. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Sociologist Zakiya T. Luna, in Arts & Sciences, leads a discussion during the class “Race, Reproduction and Justice” Sept. 20 in Jubel Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Zakiya T. Luna, associate professor of sociology, lectures during the class “Race, Reproduction and Justice” Sept. 20 in Jubel Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Participants gathered for the ExCELS (Excellence in Communication and English Language Skills) award ceremony held by the Office of Postdoctoral Affairs and English Language programs Sept. 22 in Umrath Lounge. The award recognizes outstanding postdoctoral appointees who engage their audience with clear explanations of their research, all while speaking English as an additional language. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Attendees of the ExCELS award ceremony watch presentations by fellow postdoctoral appointees Sept. 22 in Umrath Hall. This award celebrates the diversity of research and language at Washington University. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
