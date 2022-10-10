The View From Here 10.10.22

Philip R.O. Payne (right) takes a pre-event selfie with panelists Peter Boumgarden, Yongseok Shin, Betsy Sinclair, Alvitta Ottley and Provost Beverly R. Wendland, before the event. The “Harnessing Digital Transformation to Lead the Future of Research” panel discussion was part of the universitywide strategic plan roll-out on the Medical Campus Oct. 4. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Richard J. Cote, MD, chair of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine, asks a question during a panel discussion, “Harnessing Digital Transformation to Lead the Future of Research.” It was part of the universitywide strategic plan roll-out at the Eric P. Newman Education Center Oct. 4. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University School of Medicine)
Participants, including Danforth Staff Council co-chair Cecily Hawksworth (left), Angela Fink and Haley Dolosic visit at the “Here and Next” strategic plan launch event for staff and faculty Oct. 3 at Tisch Park on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Provost Beverly R. Wendland greet people at the “Here and Next” strategic plan launch event for staff and faculty Oct. 3 at Tisch Park on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Banners celebrating the “Here and Next” strategic plan launch are on display in front of Brookings Hall Oct. 3. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students Victoria Cadena, Cynthia Chong and Sherise Lyou enjoy Ted Drewes frozen custard Oct. 3 at the Edison Family Courtyard following the announcement of the university’s 10-year “Here and Next” plan. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students, faculty and staff gathered in Edison Family Courtyard to celebrate the announcement of the university’s 10-year “Here and Next” plan. The Oct. 3 event included Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, a DJ and a photo booth. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin speaks with student Miriam Silberman during the launch of “Make Way” on Oct. 6. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Rafia Zafar (left), a professor in Arts & Sciences, moderates a discussion with Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Morgan DeBaun during the “Bridging Gaps: Hometown Ervin Scholars Changing the World” event, part of the university’s reimagined Assembly Series under the “Here and Next” strategic plan. (Photo: Ajla Ahmetovic/Washington University)
Feng Sheng Hu, dean of Arts & Sciences, leads a group from an Arts & Sciences reception to an event in Tisch Park celebrating the university’s announcement of “Make Way: Our Student Initiative” Oct. 6. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Arnold and Ellen Zetcher
pose with WashU cheerleaders at the “Make Way” announcement on Oct. 6. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Brookings Hall is lit up on Oct. 6 following the announcement of “Make Way: Our Student Initiative” which aims to raise at least $600 million to fund scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students at the institution. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the 'i' in the bottom right corner.
