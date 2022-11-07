Election Day is Nov. 8

Polls at the Athletic Complex open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; new ID law in effect

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the Washington University in St. Louis Athletic Complex is ready to welcome students, faculty and staff who are registered to vote in St. Louis County.

Polls open at 6 a.m Tuesday and will remain open until all voters in line by 7 p.m. have voted.

Residents of St. Louis city may locate their polling place on the Missouri Secretary of State website.

Voting laws have changed in Missouri. All Missouri voters must present either a valid form of identification issued by Missouri, such as a driver’s license, or a federally issued form of identification, such as a passport.

Senior Spencer Chrein, co-chair of WashU Votes, encourages students to bring a sample ballot with them to the polls. He uses the nonpartisan sites Ballotpedia and Vote 411 to learn more about the issues and candidates.

“It’s really important to make a plan — know your ballot, know your polling place and know when you are going to make time to vote,” Chrein said.

After casting their ballots, voters are invited to Party at the Polls, a celebration hosted by the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement. The party will feature free donuts, pizza and dinner from local favorite Balkan Treat Box, live music and a visit from the WashU Votes mascot, the Poll-er Bear. Students, faculty and staff who are ineligible to vote also are welcome.

The music lineup is:

2:15-3 p.m.: Ethan Jobalia + Sawyer Helzberg

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Kid Jenny

5-5:45 p.m.: Non-Euclidean Geometry

6:15-7 p.m.: Jouska

7:30-8:15 p.m.: Venus in Transit

In addition, the Gephardt Institute and Campus Life also will host an election returns watch party from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Danforth University Center, Tisch Commons. Snacks will be provided.