Faculty, alumni, friends of the university honored at Founders Day

Seven faculty were among those recognized at Washington University in St. Louis’ annual Founders Day celebration Nov. 5 at St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

Established in 1953 to celebrate the institution’s founding 100 years earlier, Founders Day also marks a time when the university community gathers to recognize distinguished alumni, faculty and friends of the university.

Distinguished Faculty Award

The Distinguished Faculty Award recognizes outstanding commitment to the intellectual and personal development of students.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) congratulates Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, on his Distinguished Faculty Award at the university’s Founders Day ceremony. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

This year’s recipient is Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor; director of the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center; and senior associate dean for cancer programs, School of Medicine.

Faculty Achievement Awards

New this year at Founders Day was recognition of recipients of the annual Faculty Achievement Awards, known as the Arthur Holly Compton Faculty Achievement Award and the Carl and Gerty Cori Faculty Achievement Award. Honorees for the past three years were acknowledged at the ceremony.

The Compton Award is given to a distinguished member of the faculty from one of the seven Danforth Campus schools and the Cori Award to a faculty member from the School of Medicine. All full-time, active Washington University faculty members are eligible to receive the Faculty Achievement Award.

Recipients of the Arthur Holly Compton Faculty Achievement Award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 are:

Adia Harvey Wingfield, the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor and vice dean for faculty development and diversity, Arts & Sciences (2022);

Jean M. Allman, the J.H. Hexter Professor in the Humanities, Arts & Sciences (2021); and

the J.H. Hexter Professor in the Humanities, Arts & Sciences (2021); and Adrienne D. Davis, the William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law, School of Law, and professor of organizational behavior and leadership, Olin Business School (2020).

Recipients of the Carl and Gerty Cori Faculty Achievement Award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 are:

John P. Atkinson, MD , the Samuel B. Grant Professor of Medicine; professor of molecular microbiology; and director of the RVCL Research Center, School of Medicine (2022);

Lilianna Solnica-Krezel, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Developmental Biology, School of Medicine (2021); and

the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Developmental Biology, School of Medicine (2021); and Joan L. Luby, MD, the Samuel and Mae S. Ludwig Professor of Psychiatry and director of the Early Emotional Development Program, School of Medicine (2020).

Distinguished Alumni Awards

The Distinguished Alumni Awards recognize outstanding professional achievement, public service, exceptional service to Washington University or all three.

Recipients this year are:

John Dains , BSBA ’68, CEO emeritus, Helm Financial Corp.;

, BSBA ’68, CEO emeritus, Helm Financial Corp.; Carrie A. Johnson , AB ’89, design strategist and social activist;

, AB ’89, design strategist and social activist; Lori M. Lee , BSBA ’88, MBA ’89, CEO, AT&T Latin America, and global marketing officer, AT&T Inc.; and

, BSBA ’88, MBA ’89, CEO, AT&T Latin America, and global marketing officer, AT&T Inc.; and Shirley A. Sahrmann, BS ’58, MA ’71, PhD ’73, professor emerita of physical therapy, School of Medicine.

Robert S. Brookings Awards

Presented by the Board of Trustees, the Robert S. Brookings Award honors individuals for their extraordinary dedication and generosity to Washington University.

This year’s honorees are: David and Dorothy Kemper and Joanne Knight.

To see a recording of the event or for bios on the honorees, visit the Founders Day website.