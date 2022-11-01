Sterling Blake Martin, a postdoctoral research associate working with assistant professor B. Duygu Özpolat in the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a postdoctoral fellowship from the university’s Center of Regenerative Medicine’s Training in Regenerative Medicine grant program, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award
Review latest information security policies
Notables
DiPersio recognized for discoveries in cancer biology
Martin wins postdoctoral fellowship
Brown School student named Robert Wood Johnson Foundation scholar
Obituaries
Obituary: Malik Williams, student in Arts & Sciences, 22
Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72
Research Wire
Machine learning generates pictures of proteins in 5D
Lawrence wins $100,000 grant from Optica Foundation
Kannampallil to study physician workload, burnout and patient safety
Washington People
Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service
Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice
Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.