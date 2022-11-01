THE RECORD

Martin wins postdoctoral fellowship

Sterling Blake Martin, a postdoctoral research associate working with assistant professor B. Duygu Özpolat in the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a postdoctoral fellowship from the university’s Center of Regenerative Medicine’s Training in Regenerative Medicine grant program, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

