Midwest Climate Collaborative receives NSF grant

By Erika Ebsworth-Goold

The Midwest Climate Collaborative, a cross-sector group of key organizations and institutions throughout the Midwest committed to advancing climate solutions, recently won a National Science Foundation Civic Innovation Challenge grant.

The $50,000 early-stage funding will be used to explore ways to mitigate heat islands in four Midwestern cities: Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., Madison, Wisc., and St. Louis. Learn more on the Office of Sustainability website.

