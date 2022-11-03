Midwest Climate Collaborative receives NSF grant

The Midwest Climate Collaborative, a cross-sector group of key organizations and institutions throughout the Midwest committed to advancing climate solutions, recently won a National Science Foundation Civic Innovation Challenge grant.
The $50,000 early-stage funding will be used to explore ways to mitigate heat islands in four Midwestern cities: Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., Madison, Wisc., and St. Louis. Learn more on the Office of Sustainability website.
