Parai wins U.S. Department of Energy grant

Rita Parai, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, won a $450,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. The award supports Parai’s project titled “Seeing Through the Fission Phase 2: Multi-Modal Analyses of Actinides and Noble Gas Isotopes in Geological Samples.”

