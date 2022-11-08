University Marketing & Communications team wins Regional Emmy Award

A University Marketing & Communications team at Washington University in St. Louis won a 2022 Regional Emmy Award Oct. 29, and received two additional nominations, from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

From left: Ogliore, Malkowicz and Cleary

The Emmy awards recognize excellence in television/digital video and focus public attention on outstanding cultural, educational, entertainment, news, informational programming and craft achievements.

The “Our world by degrees: In search of refuge” video won a Regional Emmy Award in the environment/science category. The producers of the video are Anne Davis Cleary, executive director of multimedia; Thomas Malkowicz, senior multimedia producer; and Talia Ogliore, senior news director for science, all in University Marketing & Communications.

The video highlights research at Tyson Research Center in Eureka, Mo., and at the Missouri Botanical Garden. It is the inaugural episode in a larger series focused on how WashU researchers and students are working to understand the powerful forces behind climate change and its impacts, and the tools needed to solve these challenges. WashU Board of Trustees member Barbara Schaps Thomas, a 1976 alumna, serves as the series narrator.

The team also received a nomination for “Sacred sediments: A climate journey in Peru,” in the category of Branded Content, and Javier Ventura, motion graphics art director in University Marketing & Communications, received a nomination for editing in the craft achievement category.

Participants in the award-winning video included: Kim Medley, Tyson Research Center; Jonathan Myers, Arts & Sciences; and Adam Smith, Missouri Botanical Garden. Additional contributors included: Brad Averbeck (videographer), James Byard (videographer), Kayse Larkin (graphics and design) and Ventura (graphics and design).