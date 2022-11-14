WashU receives AASHE STARS gold accreditation

Washington University in St. Louis achieved a gold accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), renewing at the same level as its last certification in 2018.
STARS is a reporting framework developed by AASHE, the leading sustainability professional association for higher education, to benchmark and recognize an institution’s sustainability leadership.
To learn more about the accreditation, visit the Office of Sustainability’s website.
