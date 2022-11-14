THE RECORD

WashU receives AASHE STARS gold accreditation

Washington University in St. Louis achieved a gold accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), renewing at the same level as its last certification in 2018.

STARS is a reporting framework developed by AASHE, the leading sustainability professional association for higher education, to benchmark and recognize an institution’s sustainability leadership.

To learn more about the accreditation, visit the Office of Sustainability’s website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flu shots available on campus

Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

Review latest information security policies

Notables

Seven faculty honored with 2022 Emerson teaching awards

WashU receives AASHE STARS gold accreditation

Lu paper wins ‘test of time’ award

Obituaries

Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66

George Paz, former trustee, 67

Obituary: Malik Williams, student in Arts & Sciences, 22

Research Wire

NSF grant supports development of GPS-free, secure communication

An alternate route to semiconductor production

Parai wins U.S. Department of Energy grant

The View From Here

11.14.22

10.31.22

10.24.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20