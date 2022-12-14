Chen elected IEEE Fellow

Yixin Chen, a professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named an IEEE Fellow in the Class of 2023.

The IEEE Fellow is one of the most prestigious honors of the IEEE, a technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology, and is bestowed upon a limited number of senior members who have contributed to advancing or applying engineering, science and technology that brings significant value to society. The number of IEEE Fellows elevated in a year is no more than one-tenth of 1% of the total IEEE voting membership. Chen was selected for his contributions to advancing the compactness and applicability of deep learning systems.

Chen’s research interests are in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). He specializes in both fundamental research and real-world applications of deep learning, interpretable AI, learning of time-series and graphs, planning, optimization and their applications in clinical decision support and health care.

