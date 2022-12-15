THE RECORD

Funkhouser receives grant from Animal Behavior Society

Jake Funkhouser, a graduate student in the Department of Anthropology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $2,000 student research grant from the Animal Behavior Society. The award supports Funkhouser’s project on social roles and cultural learning in chimpanzee societies.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Boost money management skills with iGrad

Metro Transit adjusts bus, MetroLink schedules, routes

Recycle holiday lights on campus

Notables

University gets top score on Campus Pride Index

Toriola honored by oncology group

Harawa to receive award from law school group

Obituaries

Radhakrishnan Gopalan, professor of finance, 50

Donald Snyder, senior professor in engineering , 87

Penelope Biggs, classics scholar and benefactor, 85

Research Wire

Funkhouser receives grant from Animal Behavior Society

Patania awarded $25,000 grant

Researchers awarded $1.2M to study depression among youth with HIV in Uganda

The View From Here

12.12.22

11.30.22

11.14.22

Washington People

Vetta Sanders Thompson: improving the health of African Americans

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20