Funkhouser receives grant from Animal Behavior Society

Jake Funkhouser, a graduate student in the Department of Anthropology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $2,000 student research grant from the Animal Behavior Society. The award supports Funkhouser’s project on social roles and cultural learning in chimpanzee societies.
