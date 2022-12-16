Gill named ACM Distinguished Member

Christopher Gill, a professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a Distinguished Member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) for his contributions to the field.

Gill

Gill, who was selected for outstanding scientific contributions to computing, was among 67 researchers from around the world named Distinguished Members, who are longstanding ACM members and were selected by their peers for work that has spurred innovation, enhanced computer science education and moved the field forward.

The ACM Distinguished Member program recognizes up to 10% of ACM worldwide membership based on professional experience and significant achievements in the computing field. To be nominated, a candidate must have at least 15 years of professional experience, five years of ACM membership in the last 10 years and must have achieved a significant level of accomplishment or made a significant impact in the field of computing, computer science or information technology. A Distinguished Member is expected to have served as a mentor and role model by guiding career development and contributing to the field beyond the norm.

