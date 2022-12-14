Harawa to receive award from law school group

Daniel Harawa, an associate professor of law and director of the Appellate Clinic at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been selected to receive the 2023 Derrick A. Bell Jr. Award, given by the Association of American Law Schools (AALS)’ Minority Law Teacher’s Section.

The award is named after Bell, the first African American professor to receive tenure at Harvard Law School, and pays tribute to the works of “a junior faculty member who, through activism, mentoring, colleagueship, teaching or scholarship, has made an extraordinary contribution to legal education, the legal system or social justice.”

Harawa will be honored at the AALS annual meeting in January in San Diego.