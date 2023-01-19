Campus blood drive Tuesday

A university blood drive will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24. Donors can give blood from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Umrath Hall Lounge on the Danforth Campus. Appointments are required. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to participate.
