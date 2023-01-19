Eberlein elected chair of American College of Surgeons board

Eberlein

Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor and director of Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected chair of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Board of Regents.

In this role, Eberlein will chair the regents’ finance and executive committees and work closely with the ACS executive director and CEO, Patricia L. Turner, MD. A member of the organization’s Board of Regents since 2015, Eberlein will continue to help form policy and oversee ACS affairs.

