THE RECORD

Khelfallah wins special jury prize at International Film Festival of Algiers

By Liam Otten

Amira Jihane Khelfallah, a doctoral candidate in comparative literature in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a special jury prize during the 11th International Film Festival of Algiers.

Khelfallah (Photo: Hichem Merouche)

Khelfallah received the award for her short film “Al saghira,” which explores the effects of French nuclear testing in southern Algeria during the early and mid-1960s. The film, also known by its French (“La petite”) and English (“Miss”) titles, previously won prizes at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival and at the 2020 Mediterranean Film Festival in Rome.

Considered Algeria’s most important celebration of international cinema, the festival took place Dec. 2-10, following a two-year absence due to COVID-19. It featured 60 films, including 25 in official competition, spanning six thematic areas: environment; women; restored films; young films; the 60th anniversary of Algerian independence; and cinema, memory and resistance.

Read the awards announcement (in French).

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

COVID vaccine booster clinics planned

Gephardt Institute accepting applications for civic engagement programs

Boost money management skills with iGrad

Notables

Khelfallah wins special jury prize at International Film Festival of Algiers

Nehorai paper wins sustained impact award

Millar honored by graduate medical education group

Obituaries

Emil Raphael Unanue, renowned immunologist, 88

Radhakrishnan Gopalan, professor of finance, 50

Donald Snyder, senior professor in engineering , 87

Research Wire

McDaniel receives grant aimed at improving undergraduate STEM education

Condensation key to climate-friendly power generation

Puri wins postdoctoral fellowship to study ALS

The View From Here

12.12.22

11.30.22

11.14.22

Washington People

Vetta Sanders Thompson: improving the health of African Americans

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20