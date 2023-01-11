McDaniel receives grant aimed at improving undergraduate STEM education

Mark McDaniel, a professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $60,164 grant from the National Science Foundation for the project “Coaching to Learn: A Peer-to-Peer Intervention to Help College Students Apply and Transfer Effective Learning Strategies across STEM Courses.”
The project aimed at improving undergraduate science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education is in collaboration with Margaret L. Usdansky at Syracuse University.
