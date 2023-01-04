Sherraden receives Distinguished Career Achievement Award

Sherraden

Michael Sherraden, the George Warren Brown Distinguished University Professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Distinguished Career Achievement Award presented by the Society for Social Work and Research.

“The award recognizes your outstanding scholarship, rigorous approach to social work research, innovation, impact on the profession, and major contributions to the social work knowledge development,” said a congratulatory letter to Sherraden from the society’s president, Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development at the Brown School.

Sherraden is the founding director of the Center for Social Development at the Brown School. He has defined and informed a growing body of research and policy to promote inclusion in asset building, influencing asset-based policies such as Child Development Accounts in the U.S. and in nations around the world. His research on the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s contributed to the creation of AmeriCorps. His teaching focuses on social policy, innovation and effective strategies in applied social science.

Sherraden will receive the award Jan. 14 at the society’s conference in Phoenix.