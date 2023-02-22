Gonzalez elected to lead NASPA

Gonzalez

The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) board of directors has elected Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, as its next board chair.

Gonzalez will start her one-year term as board chair-elect at the conclusion of the NASPA annual meeting April 5, followed by a one-year term as chair.

A veteran student affairs leader with 30 years of experience, Gonzalez is an expert in first-generation students, immigrant students, equity and diversity, higher education policy and governance, personnel development and higher education finance. Her scholarly publications include the book “Transformational Encounters: Shaping Diverse College and University Leaders.”

Gonzalez’s WashU predecessor, Lori White, was elected as board chair in 2016. White now serves as president of DePauw University.

NASPA is a U.S.-based student affairs organization boasting more than 13,000 members at 1,400 campuses in 25 countries.