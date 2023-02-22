THE RECORD

Gonzalez elected to lead NASPA

Gonzalez

The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) board of directors has elected Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, as its next board chair.

Gonzalez will start her one-year term as board chair-elect at the conclusion of the NASPA annual meeting April 5, followed by a one-year term as chair.

A veteran student affairs leader with 30 years of experience, Gonzalez is an expert in first-generation students, immigrant students, equity and diversity, higher education policy and governance, personnel development and higher education finance. Her scholarly publications include the book “Transformational Encounters: Shaping Diverse College and University Leaders.”

Gonzalez’s WashU predecessor, Lori White, was elected as board chair in 2016. White now serves as president of DePauw University.

NASPA is a U.S.-based student affairs organization boasting more than 13,000 members at 1,400 campuses in 25 countries.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominate staff members for Distinguished Honor awards

Sign up for trademark licensing fair

Register for spring wellness challenge

Notables

Gonzalez elected to lead NASPA

East end project earns architectural award

Fields to depart for new role at Harris-Stowe

Obituaries

Jerome R. Cox Jr., prolific inventor and computer science professor, 97

Jennifer Miller, Siteman media and marketing administrator, 33

Paul Donnelly, celebrated architect, engineer, professor emeritus, 78

Research Wire

Cells take on dual identities

Schools improve science learning through ISP pilot

Three computer science faculty win AI research awards

The View From Here

02.22.23

02.15.23

02.06.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20