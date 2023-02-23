THE RECORD

Purchase tickets for WashU nights at soccer, baseball stadiums

The Washington University community is invited to purchase tickets for WashU Night with St. Louis City SC, the area’s new Major League Soccer team, June 3 and WashU Night at the Ballpark Sept. 15.

Join colleagues to cheer on St. Louis City SC in a match against the Houston Dynamo during the team’s inaugural season. Purchase tickets for WashU Night with the St. Louis City SC on the HR website.

This fall, the tradition of WashU Night at the Ballpark continues. Enjoy a game with family, friends and colleagues to watch the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium. Purchase tickets on the HR website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Purchase tickets for WashU nights at soccer, baseball stadiums

Nominate staff members for Distinguished Honor awards

Sign up for trademark licensing fair

Notables

Cancer genomics database recognized as global biodata resource

Gonzalez elected to lead NASPA

East end project earns architectural award

Obituaries

Paul Berg, Nobel Prize-winning biochemist, 96

Jerome R. Cox Jr., prolific inventor and computer science professor, 97

Jennifer Miller, Siteman media and marketing administrator, 33

Research Wire

Cells take on dual identities

Schools improve science learning through ISP pilot

Three computer science faculty win AI research awards

The View From Here

02.22.23

02.15.23

02.06.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20