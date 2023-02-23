Purchase tickets for WashU nights at soccer, baseball stadiums

The Washington University community is invited to purchase tickets for WashU Night with St. Louis City SC, the area’s new Major League Soccer team, June 3 and WashU Night at the Ballpark Sept. 15.
Join colleagues to cheer on St. Louis City SC in a match against the Houston Dynamo during the team’s inaugural season. Purchase tickets for WashU Night with the St. Louis City SC on the HR website.
This fall, the tradition of WashU Night at the Ballpark continues. Enjoy a game with family, friends and colleagues to watch the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium. Purchase tickets on the HR website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.