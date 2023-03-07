Acosta named to learning, development role in Human Resources

Acosta

Julie-Ellen Acosta has been named assistant vice chancellor for the Office of Human Resources at Washington University in St. Louis. Acosta will oversee the Applied Leadership and Learning and Development teams. Since November, she has served as a consultant on the Organizational Development team. Her new role took effect March 1.

Acosta brings over 30 years of experience working in and consulting for academia, telecommunications and the aerospace industry. Her career includes executive leadership positions in engineering, operations, program management, research and development and human resources. She previously served as human resources vice president and led the Boeing commercial airplanes human resources team through a period of rapid growth and two major union negotiations. Also at Boeing, as vice president of Leadership Development and in working with the Boeing Executive Council, she and her team led the effort to establish a leadership talent management organization, offering curricula and services for leadership development, performance management, succession planning and organizational effectiveness.

Acosta earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Wichita State University. She has also completed a Harvard Executive Education Program in Finance and Program Management.