Mitreva elected to American Academy of Microbiology

Makedonka Mitreva
Mitreva

Makedonka Mitreva, a professor of medicine and of genetics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected to the American Academy of Microbiology in recognition of her contributions to the field of microbiology. The academy is an honorific leadership group and think tank within the American Society for Microbiology. Mitreva is one of 65 fellows selected from 11 different countries this year.

Mitreva’s research focuses on neglected tropical diseases that primarily impact low-resource communities globally. Her laboratory uses systems biology approaches and computational genomics to investigate molecular interactions of parasitic infections.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

