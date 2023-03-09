Researchers elected to American Society for Clinical Investigation

Eight physician-scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been elected members of the newest class of the American Society for Clinical Investigation. They are being recognized for their original, creative and independent investigations in the clinical or allied sciences of medicine.

The new members, who will be inducted April 21, are Megan T. Baldridge, MD, PhD; Megan A. Cooper, MD, PhD; Brian DeBosch, MD, PhD; Ryan C. Fields, MD; Karen Joynt Maddox, MD; Stacey L. Rentschler, MD, PhD; Rajan Sah, MD, PhD; and Gregory F. Wu, MD, PhD.

Read more about each of them and their work on the School of Medicine website.