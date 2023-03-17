The WashU community is invited to watch online Chancellor Andrew D. Martin’s annual State of the University address at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Martin will update the university’s progress during the past year and focus on three main pillars: academic distinction, student access and our commitment to St. Louis.
For more information and to access the viewing link on March 23, visit the Office of the Chancellor website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.