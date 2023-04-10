Brown School student named Presidential Management Fellows finalist

Katie Allen, a dual-degree master’s student studying social work and social policy at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a finalist for the Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program, the federal government’s premier leadership development program for advanced-degree holders.
Directed by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the PMF program aims to develop the next generation of government leaders from diverse backgrounds. Finalists are appointed to a two-year, full-time federal position with salary and benefits.
“I am ecstatic about this opportunity. It is an absolute honor to be selected as a finalist amongst a pool of incredibly smart, talented and passionate individuals,” she said.
