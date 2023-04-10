Forum to explain science behind reports of radioactive substances

A technical forum will take place April 26 to explain the science behind recent reports of radioactive substances at Jana Elementary school in Hazelwood, Mo. Saint Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice is hosting the event.

Sobotka

Lee Sobotka, a professor of chemistry and of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and Roger D. Lewis, a professor emeritus of environmental and occupational health at Saint Louis University, will moderate the forum.

Beginning last summer, several investigations of radioactive substances have taken place at Jana Elementary. These investigations have resulted in conflicting views of whether the school has radioactive substances that could be harmful.

During the forum, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide an overview of its investigation. Data from other investigations also will be presented.

The event is sponsored by the St. Louis American Industrial Hygiene Association, the St. Louis Health Physics Society and the Center for Environmental Education and Training at Saint Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice. Though the forum is designed for technicians who work in environmental remediation efforts, the event is open to the public, and anyone interested in exploring the science behind the recent investigations may attend.

Registration is required; complete the form here.

WHAT: Technical forum on radiation reports at Jana Elementary

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon April 26

WHERE: Salus Center auditorium, 3545 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63104