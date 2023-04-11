Gephardt Institute announces Civic Scholars, St. Louis Fellows

St. Louis Fellows learned about the Cherokee Street neighborhood last summer. (Photo courtesy of the Gephardt Institute)

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement at Washington University in St. Louis has accepted 51 new students into its Civic Scholars and St. Louis Fellowship programs.

The two-year Civic Scholars program provides coursework on civic and community engagement, culminating in a Civic Summer project. The St. Louis Fellowship program offers students the opportunity to work with a local nonprofit or government. Members of both programs receive civic leadership development and mentoring.

“We are thrilled to welcome a total of 51 St. Louis Fellows and Civic Scholars this year—an increase from 40 last year—to engage deeply in experiential learning, civic dialogue and civic leadership development that results in positive community impact,” said Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Executive Director of the Gephardt Institute.

Civic Scholars and St. Louis Fellows receive a $6,000 stipend — an increase of $1,000 – for living expenses. Read the list of scholars on the Gephardt Institute website.