Minton named to St. LouisCIO advisory board     

Minton

Jessie Minton, vice chancellor and chief information officer at Washington University in St. Louis, recently was selected to serve on the St. LouisCIO advisory board.

St. LouisCIO is a preeminent peer leadership network striving to build trust and foster relationships among greater St. Louis chief information officers. Minton joined the organization in June and was selected to serve on the board this year.

The 18 advisory board members, which include officers, represent premier organizations such as WashU and BJC HealthCare, the Olin Corp., the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Edward Jones, Centene Corp. and others.

Read more on WashU IT’s website.