THE RECORD

Minton named to St. LouisCIO advisory board     

Minton

Jessie Minton, vice chancellor and chief information officer at Washington University in St. Louis, recently was selected to serve on the St. LouisCIO advisory board.

St. LouisCIO is a preeminent peer leadership network striving to build trust and foster relationships among greater St. Louis chief information officers. Minton joined the organization in June and was selected to serve on the board this year.

The 18 advisory board members, which include officers, represent premier organizations such as WashU and BJC HealthCare, the Olin Corp., the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Edward Jones, Centene Corp. and others. 

Read more on WashU IT’s website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Provide feedback on MetroLink expansion plans

Take part in Active Transportation Month activities

Women’s Society to host annual Starbird Lecture

Notables

Minton named to St. LouisCIO advisory board     

White House cites Collins’ research in economic report

Physicist Daylan selected for NASA open-science effort

Obituaries

William Pickard, senior professor of engineering, 90

Susan Shannon, staff member in Arts & Sciences, 60

Michelle Ann Noll, senior research technician, 54

Research Wire

Campbell to map network connections in the brains of Parkinson’s patients

Multiplication without multiplying to improve computing efficiency

Transdisciplinary team to study political instability, health outcomes

The View From Here

04.12.23

03.31.23

03.22.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20