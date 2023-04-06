Solnica-Krezel honored for contributions to developmental biology

Solnica-Krezel

Lilianna Solnica-Krezel, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Developmental Biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is to receive the 2023 Edwin G. Conklin Medal from the Society for Developmental Biology. She is being recognized for her significant contributions to the understanding of early embryonic development in vertebrates, with a particular focus on zebrafish as a model organism.

The society awards the Edwin G. Conklin Medal in Developmental Biology annually to recognize developmental biologists who have made extraordinary research contributions to the field and are excellent mentors helping to train the next generation of scientists.

