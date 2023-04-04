Women’s Society to host annual Starbird Lecture

The Women’s Society of Washington University in St. Louis is hosting the annual Adele Starbird Lecture at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. The event will also be livestreamed.
Penny Pennington, managing partner at Edward Jones, will be the featured speaker.
To register to attend in person or via livestream, visit the Women’s Society website.
