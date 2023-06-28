Awad elected president of Association for Surgical Education

Michael Awad, MD, PhD, a professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named president of the Association for Surgical Education.
Awad directs the Washington University Institute for Surgical Education, which is accredited by the American College of Surgeons.
