Cooper to study spine development

John A. Cooper, MD, PhD, a professor in biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, along with James Zheng, a professor in cell biology at Emory University, received a one-year $613,251 grant from National Institute of Mental Health, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for research titled “Actin Regulation of Dendritic Spine Development and Plasticity.”