John A. Cooper, MD, PhD, a professor in biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, along with James Zheng, a professor in cell biology at Emory University, received a one-year $613,251 grant from National Institute of Mental Health, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for research titled “Actin Regulation of Dendritic Spine Development and Plasticity.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Register for U-Passes, parking permits
Remembrance committee established, begins work
Notables
Dybvig presents at international conference
Mullen to participate in NCI surgeon-scientist program
Obituaries
David C. Farrell, former trustee, 89
Robert M. Senior, MD, professor emeritus of medicine, 86
Research Wire
Clinical utility, not ‘prettiness’
Cooper to study spine development
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.