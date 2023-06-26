Gaytan named executive director of compliance and audit

Gaytan

Kathy Gaytan, director of internal audit, has been promoted to executive director of compliance and audit at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. Gaytan will begin her new role July 1. She succeeds Gail Peters, who is retiring after 33 years at the university.

“Gail’s legacy of excellence is a terrific foundation for the good work ahead, and I know Kathy will serve with the same commitment to our mission,” Martin said.

In her new role, Gaytan will report to the chancellor and lead the central compliance and internal audit office in the evaluation of administrative and financial systems at all levels of the university.

Gaytan has led internal audit operations since joining the university in 2017. She is skilled in controllership, internal audit and managerial finance.

Gaytan earned bachelor’s degrees in humanities and in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She earned a master’s in business administration from Alliant International University.