Brighter fluorescent markers allow for finer imaging

Researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis have pioneered a new technique that will enable higher-resolution imaging of very small objects like neurons. The technique, which improves on an existing method called expansion microscopy, is described in a new paper published in the journal Nano Letters.

Srikanth Singamaneni and Barani Raman, who work in different fields of engineering, combined their expertise to create a new technique called plasmon-enhanced expansion microscopy that will aid researchers in mapping neural networks, or the connections between neurons.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

